How Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves from the pack

Since the beginning of 2020, Scheffler is a combined 48-under in major championships, best of any player. Rahm is second in that span, at 39-under. Since 2019, Rahm has the best scoring average in the majors, at 70.23. Scheffler is right behind him by about a one-thousandth of a stroke. Rahm leads all qualified players in bogey avoidance at major championships since 2020 (3.00 per round), while Scheffler is a close second (3.03). Rahm has made 176 birdies-or-better in the majors since the 2020 PGA Championship began, most of any player. Scheffler ranks second in that span, with 173.