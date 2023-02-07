Comparing Rahm and Rory, the planet's two hottest players, before they play in Phoenix

Two weeks ago, Rahm teed it up at Torrey Pines seeking his third PGA TOUR win in as many starts. It may not seem like it, because the tournaments are stretched across a large period – but McIlroy is technically in the same boat this week. Rory won his previous two official PGA TOUR events, the TOUR Championship and THE CJ CUP in SC. McIlroy is one of just five men since 1997 to win three consecutive starts on the PGA TOUR, having done so in 2014 when he won The Open Championship, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship in succession.