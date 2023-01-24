Jon Rahm and the rarity of three straight wins

Winning three starts in a row is incredibly rare in the modern game, as it’s only happened twice in the last decade. Going back a bit further, one Torrey Pines stalwart (you can guess who) made it look much easier than it is. Since the beginning of the 1997 season, there have been 62 instances of a player teeing it up on TOUR having won his previous two starts, and while 18 times – around 29 percent – that player went on to win, a staggering 14 times that player was Tiger Woods. In 24 different starts in his TOUR career Woods was coming off victories in back-to-back starts. This includes times when he won three, four, five, six, and even seven times in a row.