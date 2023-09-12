Sleeper Picks: Fortinet Championship

Sam Ryder (+120 = Top 40) … After leaking oil for far too long to feel safe, he righted the ship with a T7 at the 3M Open and another pair of top 40s to secure his card for 2024 with a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. Consistently strong execution on approach late took the pressure off the putter, which is his strongest weapon, but it’s reasonable to consider that he was going about his business with more to lose than to gain. Hey, sometimes playing it safe is smart in the long run. The mental challenge of that is over but the improvement with his irons carries forward as he preps for his seventh appearance at Silverado. It’s been a minute but he finished T4 here in 2018.