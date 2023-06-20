Sleeper Picks: Travelers Championship

Ludvig Åberg (+150 = Top 40) … Not that he’s experiencing the fear of missing out, but the newest member of the PGA TOUR has to be at least a little jealous of the immediate successes of fellow recently turned professionals Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Ricky Castillo. The former prevailed in his pro debut on the Korn Ferry Tour two weeks ago, while the latter did the same in his last week, also on the KFT and in a playoff that included the former. Kids, these days… Objectively, Åberg was the best of the collegians in the last two years, so expectations arguably are highest for the Swede who starred at Texas Tech University. He launched his play-for-pay career at the RBC Canadian Open two weeks ago and finished T25 while leading the field in total driving and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. That skill figures to play up on tracks longer than TPC River Highlands, but retreating into this prop already feels too conservative. Still, respect the learning curve, or at least the potential of the pressure it usually presents despite early receipts to the contrary among his contemporaries.