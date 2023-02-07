Sleeper Picks: WM Phoenix Open

J.T. Poston (+300 for a Top 20) … In the olden days of Sleepers, he’d be ineligible at 49th in the Official World Golf Ranking, but in a field of this strength, it’s reasonable to extend to purists the notion of relative value. On the other hand, the fair counterargument is that he’s been one of the most consistently strong performers since the special fortnight that was end-loaded by victory in the Quad Cities last summer. So, OWGR aside, and quite simply, don’t forget about this guy as you’re gazing at taller trees. He bridged the holiday break with a trio of T21s and has rested since a T6 at PGA West. He’s also 4-for-4 at TPC Scottsdale with top 25s in the last two editions. Holds his own off the tee and ranks T12 in par-5 scoring. Also T13 in greens hit and 33rd in converting those chances into par breakers.