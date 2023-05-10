Myrtle Beach Classic to debut on PGA TOUR in 2024

“South Carolina is known for our beaches and golf, and generations of visitors have enjoyed both in Myrtle Beach,” said Duane Parrish, director, South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “The Palmetto State has the weather, the landscapes and the variety of courses that make us the perfect destination for every kind of golf vacation. Hosting PGA TOUR events gives us an unparalleled opportunity to share that allure with golf viewers around the world. This four-year partnership is a huge win for Myrtle Beach golf and for the greater tourism industry, and it will undoubtedly inspire countless trips to ‘The Beach’ and to South Carolina as a whole.”