Golf's great mustache revival: A journey through facial hair on the fairway

When questioned by The Caddie Network of when he first donned his iconic mustache, Fluff responded nonchalantly, "I just grew it for the heck of it. I'd say 1984, because I shaved it then and almost immediately grew it back, and it's still here." Stadler and Cowan built the groundwork upon which generations of mustachioed golfers would thrive. These men walked so names like Corey Pavin and Bart Bryant could run.