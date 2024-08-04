Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez and Paris Olympic medals that got away
Narrow podium misses remind of Olympic Games’ enduring magnitude
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
After the dust settled and the podium order was determined, Rory McIlroy shared a moment with Scottie Scheffler and his young son Bennett. The Irishman told the infant that he’d have a gold medal to chew on soon, shortly before the elder Scheffler grew emotional in accepting his gold medal for Team USA at the men’s Olympic golf competition, his latest prize in a season of many.
Scheffler was among three players to share the podium Sunday afternoon at Le Golf National, joining silver medalist Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain) and bronze medalist Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) in adding to their countries’ medal counts.
McIlroy, for the second straight Olympics, was left just off the podium. The Irishman finished in a tie for fifth at 15 under, two back of Matsuyama’s third-place position, three years after falling in a 7-for-1 playoff for bronze at the Tokyo Games. McIlroy’s past decade in the game’s biggest events is fairly described as theater, and another seminal moment came at the water-infested par-4 15th hole Sunday at Le Golf National. McIlroy had started the back nine with five straight birdies, heroically charging into contention for his first Olympic medal, his generational firepower on display for all to see. The world No. 3 split the fairway at No. 15 and had just a wedge approach from 140 yards, on track to give himself a chance at a sixth straight birdie.
Yet McIlroy fatted his wedge into the hazard fronting the green, a startling turn of events. He dropped, pitched across the green to 41 feet and two-putted for a devastating double bogey. He had mid-length birdie chances on each of the final three holes but settled for a string of pars, and he was left to wonder what could have been.
“I feel like I've been golf's Nearly Man for the last three years,” McIlroy said afterward. “I obviously want that tide to turn and go from the Nearly Man to back to winning golf tournaments. It's all well and good saying I'm close and close and close. Once I actually step through the threshold and turn these near misses and close calls into wins, that's what I need to do.”
The questions grow louder with each passing chance, as McIlroy hasn’t won a major championship since 2014 despite a bevy of opportunities – most recently at this year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst, where he missed two putts inside 4 feet in the last three holes and fell to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke. It might take a while for the Olympics to catch the majors in a sense of golf tradition – the game’s four greatest annual events have a substantial head start – but the emotion exuded by those who nearly missed a medal this week, McIlroy along them, indicates that the Games aren’t that far behind.
“I still think that the Ryder Cup is the best tournament that we have in our game, pure competition, and I think this has the potential to be right up there with it,” McIlroy said. “You think about the two tournaments that might be the purest form of competition in our sport, we don't play for money in it. So it speaks volumes for what's important in sports and what's important, I think every single player this week has had an amazing experience.”
Scottie Scheffler wins the gold medal at Olympic Men's Golf
For evidence, look to Frenchman Victor Perez, who carded a final-round 63 to finish 16 under, one stroke behind Matsuyama’s bronze position. Perez figured he was out of contention early Sunday, after opening with five pars on some of Le Golf National’s more gettable holes, but he rattled off six birdies and an eagle in an 11-hole stretch to ignite the adoring home fans and allow them to dream. He had reasonable birdie chances on each of the last two holes but couldn’t convert, and although he still had a chance if Matsuyama made a late bogey, he figured he would be just short. He was right, but it didn’t damper the knowledge that he had done something for golf in his home country. Perez, 31, spoke afterward with pride about the chance to show young French golfers that they could someday challenge the likes of a Scheffler or McIlroy.
“I’m hoping every kid takes some inspiration,” Perez said. “I’m not saying I’m going to solve all problems in golf, but at least I hope it gives a sense of belief … I think the Olympics being in Paris for that youth, the 6-to-12 range where you open up your dreams … it gives you that sense of, ‘I could be just like that guy.’”
Look to Korea’s Tom Kim, who shed a tear in the scoring area afterwards, having closed with a double bogey to finish 13 under, four strokes shy of medal position. Kim played alongside his good friend Scheffler on Sunday, and the eventual gold medalist wrapped his arm around his buddy and mentee as the two departed the final green. Kim had a bit extra to play for on Sunday, as Koreans who earn Olympic medals are exempt from two-year military service that is mandated for all able-bodied Korean men under 35. Kim was a few swings away from earning this exemption; he might have another chance down the road, but the future is uncertain.
That wasn’t the focus of his post-round conversation with the media, but the 22-year-old Kim admitted being struck by how he felt regardless.
“Never been really emotional after a round,” Kim said. “I think these emotions are surprising, but I think it's just all the hard work I've done this year to put myself in this position, those things are coming out. Just the things Scottie said to me after the round really kind of came out and I'm just trying to hold it together.”
Look to Xander Schauffele, who had been unflappable en route to winning two majors this season and shared the 54-hole lead at Le Golf National, only to play his final seven holes Sunday in 4 over – undone by loose play off the tee – and finish five back of Matsuyama for the final podium position. Look to Jon Rahm, Schauffele’s 54-hole co-leader, who built a four-stroke lead midway through Sunday’s final round but played his last seven holes in 5 over and finished two back of Matsuyama for bronze.
Xander Schauffele rolls in birdie putt at Olympic Men's Golf
“Still a lot to be proud of, but it’s something that’s going to sting for a while,” Rahm said. “This stings on a different emotional level. Hurts right now more than I expected; it’s hard to let my country down in that way … I’m assuming it’s going to be motivation for the future, but right now it’s more painful than anything else.”
These Olympics? They matter. Not only to those who triumphed in securing medals for their home countries on Sunday afternoon, but for those who let medals slip away. There will be another chance perhaps, but it won’t come until the 2028 Los Angeles Games at The Riviera Country Club.
There are four majors in a year, but only one Olympics every four years. Scarcity creates urgency, a truth that permeated across the Le Golf National grounds Sunday afternoon.
A medal is one of golf’s scarcest prizes and might become one of its most coveted as well – particularly of the gold variety. It’s something to chew on.
“You’re proud of what you’re doing and the colors you’re wearing,” Schauffele said afterward. “It’s a really cool thing.”
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.