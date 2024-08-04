Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez and Paris Olympic medals that got away



For evidence, look to Frenchman Victor Perez, who carded a final-round 63 to finish 16 under, one stroke behind Matsuyama’s bronze position. Perez figured he was out of contention early Sunday, after opening with five pars on some of Le Golf National’s more gettable holes, but he rattled off six birdies and an eagle in an 11-hole stretch to ignite the adoring home fans and allow them to dream. He had reasonable birdie chances on each of the last two holes but couldn’t convert, and although he still had a chance if Matsuyama made a late bogey, he figured he would be just short. He was right, but it didn’t damper the knowledge that he had done something for golf in his home country. Perez, 31, spoke afterward with pride about the chance to show young French golfers that they could someday challenge the likes of a Scheffler or McIlroy.