Olympic Golf Rankings update: Collin Morikawa continues late surge to Le Golf National

After a series of less-than-stellar performances (by his standards) to start the year caused a drop to No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Morikawa finished T3 at the Masters Tournament to jumpstart a stretch of four top-10 finishes in five events. Over the past two weeks, Morikawa has finished T4 at the PGA Championship and fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The hot stretch has moved him up to ninth in the world, surpassing Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa to become the No. 4-ranked American in the world. Countries can only have more than two representatives if they have more than two within the top 15 of the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) with a maximum of four players, making the fourth position amongst Americans a coveted one.