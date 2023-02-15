'Full Swing' recaps: Episode 6 Don’t Get Bitter, Get Better

“Don’t Get Bitter, Get Better” digs into Tony Finau’s extraordinary journey, taking viewers to the garage door in Salt Lake City that is still pock-marked with golf-ball-sized indentations from his childhood practice sessions. Tony and his brother, Gipper, grew up banging balls in the garage because their family was too poor to afford range balls. Now he is a five-time TOUR winner, and the Netflix cameras were there when he won back-to-back starts last summer. This episode also dives into Collin Morikawa’s early success, the burden of expectations and his exacting standards for himself.