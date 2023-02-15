'Full Swing' recaps: Episode 3 Money or Legacy

Ian Poulter’s audacious attire is befitting an outsized personality that has made the three-time PGA TOUR winner and Ryder Cup hero one of golf’s most colorful characters. His episode of “Full Swing” attempts to show a different side of the flashy Englishman, however, by highlighting a father who is conflicted about the next step in his career. Entitled “Money or Legacy,” Poulter’s turn in the Netflix docuseries shows a man in his late-40s who is wrestling with what he believes is best for himself and his family, including son Luke, who plays for the University of Florida. The decision seemingly boils down to a Ryder Cup captaincy or guaranteed cash.