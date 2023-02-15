The Netflix effect: How golf can capitalize on the success of 'Full Swing'

“I think that this show has a chance to introduce golf to a whole new audience and I want people to see golf for what it really is and this kind of crazy traveling circus that is life on the PGA TOUR,” said Chad Mumm, Chief Creative Officer for Vox Media Studios. “I think general sports fans may have some impression in their head about what pro golfers are like, and like anything, if you look under the surface, it’s nothing like you expect. I think people are going to have their expectations completely subverted in the first five minutes of this show and hopefully we can make golf as exciting as Formula 1.