The Five: Players with most at stake at Wyndham Championship

The Texan has been stuck in neutral for most of the summer, with a T25 at The Open Championship marking his first top-25 finish on TOUR since the Valero Texas Open in April (he had gone 11 events without a top-25). His two best finishes this year came in his first three starts (third place at The Sentry, T6 at the WM Phoenix Open) and he’ll need another sterling showing to move inside the top 50. It could come either at the Wyndham, where he finished second in 2013 but has played just twice since, or the FedEx St. Jude (preferably both). Time is of the essence.