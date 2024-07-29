Five feel-good storylines for men’s Olympic golf competition

Pavon carries an athletic pedigree – his dad Michel was a longtime professional soccer player, and his mom Beatrice is a golf teaching pro – and he has long carried the requisite self-belief to succeed at the game’s highest level. Yet it has been a gradual process; Pavon turned pro with a relatively light resume in the amateur game, and he gradually climbed the ranks on the Alps Tour, Challenge Tour and DP World Tour – on which he closed the 2023 season finale with four straight birdies to dramatically earn dual TOUR membership via the top 10 on the season-long Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt. Then he won the Farmers Insurance Open in January, becoming the first French winner on the modern PGA TOUR. It has led him to his Olympics debut – as other Frenchmen were ahead of him for the spots in 2016 and 2021.