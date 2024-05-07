The Five: Midseason PGA TOUR awards

There aren’t enough stats to explain the dominance he has displayed. His scoring average (68.7) is more than a shot better than No. 2 Billy Horschel (69.8). Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total, birdie average, bogey avoidance and greens in regulation percentage, to name a few. His wins have come against the toughest fields. Scheffler won three Signature Events and the Masters, making the conversation about a potential major championship grand slam seem feasible. That in itself is an achievement and tells the tale of Scheffler’s superiority.