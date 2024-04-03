The Five: Questions top players need to answer at Valero Texas Open

He’s already ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking, has won on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour and been part of a victorious Ryder Cup team. He’s missed the cut just three times in 23 starts as a pro. That include his two wins, two more runners-up and a total of 10 top-10s. Notably missing? A major championship start. No, not a top result in a major or even a made cut. Åberg, 24, has never appeared in a major. That will change next week at Augusta National, where Åberg enters as one of the most accomplished pros to make their major championship debut. That Åberg hasn’t played in a major is mere coincidence of when he turned pro (just before the 2023 U.S. Open as the No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University). Still, it sets up a storyline not often seen – a player with immense talent and the accolades to boot, without a shred of experience in some of the sport’s biggest events.