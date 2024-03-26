The Five: Tracking top-50 FedExCup bubble in Houston

Still in the early stages of the year, these lesser-discussed moments don’t hold much weight. In three months, one putt or a string of late birdies will be crucial. As the 2024 PGA TOUR season rolls on, the intrigue of the new schedule and format, and its ramifications, will grow. Securing a spot in the top 125 of the FedExCup remains the baseline for status. That locks up a place in all Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS Championship for the following season. But it’s the top-50 distinction that most TOUR pros are chasing. The introduction of Signature Events, and its qualification system, has added a new wrinkle for fans and another carrot to chase for pros. Finishing inside the top 50 guarantees players a spot in every Signature Event for the following year. The players who finished inside the top 50 a year ago don’t want to drop off, while the rest of the TOUR membership aims to grab one of those coveted spots. Hughes represents the former; Valimaki represents the latter. Hughes finished 50th in the 2022-23 standings while Valimaki is holding down that final spot in this year’s standings.