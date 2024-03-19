The Five: Post-PLAYERS storylines to follow

“I feel like I've gotten a little bit off track and I just need to start working in the right way again,” Hovland said at THE PLAYERS. “I think things are going to fall into place a little bit more, but it's not, I wish it was as simple as just kind of an overnight, one feel and then we're back on it. This is kind of a little bit of a project, but gives me something to work on and I believe that when this starts to get easier and easier to do, it's going to be right back to where we were.”