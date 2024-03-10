Five things to know: Vanderbilt junior Jackson Van Paris

4. His Vanderbilt teammates were keeping tabs in Puerto Rico. Van Paris raced up the Puerto Rico Open’s final-round leaderboard with an eagle and three birdies on his front nine, then added three birdies in his final four holes. After Nick Dunlap’s historic January victory at The American Express, becoming the first amateur to win on TOUR in 33 years, it served as another reminder that college golf is in perhaps its strongest spot ever. “I’m sure our team group chat is having a field day,” Van Paris laughed after his final round in Puerto Rico. “I’m excited to go see what they have to say.”