The Five: New Year's resolutions for top TOUR players

Scheffler’s woes on the greens are well documented. He ranked 161st in Strokes Gained: Putting last season. He carded 10 top-10s in which he lost strokes to the field on the greens. At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scheffler had the second-best ball striking performance of anyone in the last 20 years on the PGA TOUR, gaining 20.7 strokes over the field from tee-to-green. Yet he finished one shot behind winner Viktor Hovland. Why? He lost 8.5 shots to the field putting. He finished third at the Charles Schwab Challenge despite ranking 71st of 72 players in putting. A similar story played out at the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Masters and the Genesis Scottish Open.