The Five: Can JT qualify for Signature Events and more burning questions ahead of FedExCup Fall

Kisner sat out the season's final six weeks to re-focus and re-energize himself. The 39-year-old had missed five consecutive cuts before withdrawing from the Travelers Championship, his last start this season. While never a premier tee-to-green player on TOUR, Kisner ranks 182nd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green this season, losing nearly two strokes more per round than in 2022. The lack of confidence in his driving has bled into the part of the game he was known for best – his putting. Kisner had finished in the top 20 in putting for four of the last five seasons but currently ranks 116th. The four-time TOUR winner will return at the Fortinet Championship and is 192nd in the standings.