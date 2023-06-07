Five things to know: Ludvig Aberg, the TOUR’s newest member

In eight recorded rounds on TOUR this season, Aberg ranked inside the top 30 of both driving distance (308.3 yards) and Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (.506). His victory at the 19th Jones Cup Invitational last year provides further proof. There may not be an amateur event that does a better job of prognosticating professional success than the Jones Cup, which is played on a penal layout in the heart of winter on Georgia’s southeastern coast. More than half the winners, including multiple major champions, have played on the PGA TOUR. And that doesn’t count Jordan Spieth, who lost in a playoff to John Peterson (who finished T4 in the next year’s U.S. Open) in 2011.