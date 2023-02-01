Five Things to Know: Pebble Beach Golf Links

The PGA TOUR visits picturesque Pebble Beach this week for one of its most historic events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament is back to its traditional format this year, with three courses in use and a return of the pro-am competition. Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula also will be in use, with the final round being played on the famed links that Robert Louis Stevenson is credited with calling the “the most felicitous meeting of land and sea.”