Monday qualifiers: Corales Puntacana Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Four players qualified for the Corales Puntacana Championship in a qualifier contested on March 6 – but only three of the four will compete this week in the Dominican Republic.
Thomas Longbella led the way in the qualifier with a 6-under 66 at Wellington National GC, securing the first PGA TOUR start of his career.
Cougar Collins, Justin Kim and Ryan Blaum each carded 67 to earn their spots at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales GC).
In a unique twist, Blaum withdrew from the Corales field after earning a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club as an alternate. Blaum is a conditional Korn Ferry Tour member this season, opting to pursue Korn Ferry Tour points to improve his position for upcoming reshuffles. Blaum was replaced in the Corales field by J.J. Henry.
In all, 68 players competed at the Corales Puntacana Championship qualifier. For all scores from the qualifier, click here.
Here’s a capsule look at the Corales Puntacana Championship qualifiers:
Thomas Longbella (6-under 66)
Age: 25
Hometown: Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Alma mater: University of Minnesota
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made six birdies in qualifying round and was bogey-free … Made 10 starts on PGA TOUR Canada in 2022, highlighted by a T3 at Osprey Valley Open in July. Recorded four top-25s in 10 starts, finishing No. 23 on season-long Fortinet Cup … Completed his Golden Gopher career as a fifth-year senior in 2020-21; was named a GCAA All-American scholar … Won 2020 Wisconsin State Amateur by 10 strokes … Spent time caddying at Interlachen CC in Minnesota.
Cougar Collins (5-under 67)
Age: 23
Hometown: Caledon, Ontario, Canada
Alma mater: Eastern Michigan
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Finished qualifying round with five consecutive birdies to punch his ticket to his TOUR debut … Made seven starts on 2022 PGA TOUR Canada, highlighted by a T39 at ATB Classic in June … Completed his fifth year at Eastern Michigan in spring 2022 … Was named to Academic All-Mid-American Conference team on three occasions. Was named MAC Golfer of the Week on Feb. 11, 2022 … Spent time as a competitive water skier before giving golf a try.
Justin Kim (5-under 67)
Age: 25
Hometown: La Habra, California
Alma mater: University of Nevada-Las Vegas
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made six birdies against one bogey in his qualifying round … Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after advancing to Final Stage of Q-School last fall and finishing T138 … Completed his fifth year at UNLV in spring 2021. Was a Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar in 2019; was also a three-time Academic All-Mountain West selection … Hobbies include playing basketball, listening to music and trying to write.