Monday qualifiers: Corales Puntacana Championship

Notes: Finished qualifying round with five consecutive birdies to punch his ticket to his TOUR debut … Made seven starts on 2022 PGA TOUR Canada, highlighted by a T39 at ATB Classic in June … Completed his fifth year at Eastern Michigan in spring 2022 … Was named to Academic All-Mid-American Conference team on three occasions. Was named MAC Golfer of the Week on Feb. 11, 2022 … Spent time as a competitive water skier before giving golf a try.