Monday Qualifiers: WM Phoenix Open

Age: 29 Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan Alma mater: Eastern Michigan PGA TOUR starts: 0 Notes: Set for first career PGA TOUR start in a life defined by resilience … In the middle of 2017, spent three weeks in the hospital with viral encephalitis. Did not play golf for a year; following his hospital stay, was confined to a wheelchair and underwent 10 weeks of physical therapy to learn to walk again … Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T74 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall … Made 20 starts on 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 131 on Points List. Best finish was T15 at The Panama Championship … Three-time all-state in high school hockey … Is right-handed but plays golf left-handed.