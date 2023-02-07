Monday Qualifiers: WM Phoenix Open
3 Min Read
A Dakotas Tour legend and a pro who relearned to walk in his mid-20s are among the three Monday qualifiers for this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the first open qualifier for a PGA TOUR designated event.
Andre Metzger earned medalist honors at 7-under 65 at McCormick Ranch GC (Pine), with Brett White and Dalton Ward a stroke behind at 6-under 66.
The stout WM Phoenix Open field includes notables such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, the top three players on the Official World Golf Ranking. The event purse is $20 million.
With just three WM Phoenix Open spots available via Monday’s qualifier, no playoff was needed. Six players finished a shot off the pace at 5-under 67: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Nicolo Galletti, Danny Guise, Austen Truslow, Cole Hammer and Michael Gligic.
In all, 90 players competed for three available spots at TPC Scottsdale. For all scores from the WM Phoenix Open Monday qualifier, click here.
Here’s a capsule look at the three qualifiers:
Andre Metzger (7-under 65)
Age: 41 Hometown: Ada, Oklahoma Alma mater: Lamar University PGA TOUR starts: 1 Cuts made: 0 Notes: Made emotional PGA TOUR debut at 3M Open last summer, into which he also Monday qualified. Has earned chance to make amends … Has accrued double-digit victories on the Dakotas Tour … Has made 27 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by T19 at 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open … Has worked as a pizza delivery driver and as a caddie at Whisper Rock GC, just 11 miles from TPC Scottsdale … His dad Andre, a 2017 inductee of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, was a four-time All-American wrestler at Oklahoma and a two-time NCAA champion at 142 pounds.
Brett White (6-under 66)
Age: 29 Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan Alma mater: Eastern Michigan PGA TOUR starts: 0 Notes: Set for first career PGA TOUR start in a life defined by resilience … In the middle of 2017, spent three weeks in the hospital with viral encephalitis. Did not play golf for a year; following his hospital stay, was confined to a wheelchair and underwent 10 weeks of physical therapy to learn to walk again … Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T74 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall … Made 20 starts on 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 131 on Points List. Best finish was T15 at The Panama Championship … Three-time all-state in high school hockey … Is right-handed but plays golf left-handed.
Dalton Ward (6-under 66)
Age: 31 Hometown: Sumter, South Carolina Alma mater: Tri-County Technical College PGA TOUR starts: 3 Cuts made: 1 Best PGA TOUR finish: T53, 2021 Puerto Rico Open Notes: Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T59 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall … Also held conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2020-21, making one cut in three starts, T39 at the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship … Has made 37 career PGA TOUR Canada starts, highlighted by a sixth-place finish at the 2022 ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton … Plays out of St. Simons Island, Georgia.