Meet the 10 players who earned 2027 PGA Tour cards through Race to Dubai
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Patrick Reed nearly aces No. 3, sets up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
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Editor's note: Official World Golf Ranking positions reflect the rankings as of Nov. 14, 2026.
A new wave of DP World Tour players have earned PGA Tour membership for the 2027 season.
Led by Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, the top 10 players in the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, secured dual PGA Tour membership for 2027. The pathway is part of the ongoing Strategic Alliance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
This is the fourth year that DP World Tour players have earned Tour status via their performance on the European circuit. A year ago, Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Noren and Haotong Li were part of the group that earned Tour cards.
Read below for a look at the 10 players who earned the opportunity for dual membership on the 2027 PGA Tour via the 2026 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking:
Eugenio Chacarra
Age: 26
Official World Golf Ranking: 37th
Chacarra beat down the door, winning three times on the DP World Tour this year to nab the No. 1 spot. With that distinction, Chacarra not only earned Tour status, but also he'll play the first two Signature Events in 2027 and earns a spot in The Players Championship.
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra hits tee shot to 16 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open
Chacarra was a highly regarded amateur. An All-American at Oklahoma State, he rose to No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before turning pro in 2022.
- DP World Tour wins: 4
- Career PGA Tour starts: 10
- PGA Tour cuts made: 4
- Best PGA Tour finish: T21, 2026 Puerto Rico Open
Patrick Reed
Age: 36
Official World Golf Ranking: 33rd
Reed is back on the PGA Tour after a successful year abroad. He stamped his ticket back to the States early in the DP World Tour season by winning twice in three weeks, with a runner-up finish sandwiched in between.
The nine-time Tour winner now returns to the circuit where he made his name.
- DP World Tour wins: 5
- Career PGA Tour starts: 283
- PGA Tour cuts made: 225
- Best PGA Tour finish: first (nine times)
Casey Jarvis
Age: 23
Official World Golf Ranking: 59th
The youngest of the DP World Tour members to earn Tour status, the ascending South African talent also won twice early in 2026 to set himself up for this opportunity.
Casey Jarvis's 137-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open
As an amateur, Jarvis became the only player in history to win South Africa’s ‘Triple Crown’: the South African Amateur, South African Amateur Stroke Play and The African Amateur.
Jarvis will help replenish a dwindling pipeline of top South African talent on Tour. He’s not the only one to do so, either.
- DP World Tour wins: 2
- Career PGA Tour starts: 12
- PGA Tour cuts made: 7
- Best PGA Tour finish: T6, 2026 Open Championship
Jayden Schaper
Age: 25
Official World Golf Ranking: 96th
Schaper made his mark early in the DP World Tour’s season, winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the Mauritius Open back-to-back in December.
Schaper was a decorated South African amateur. He played in the Junior World Cup and the Junior Presidents Cup (twice), won the Junior Players Championship and finished sixth at the 2020 South African Open. He was also the Sunshine Tour Rookie of the Year upon turning pro.
- DP World Tour wins: 2
- Career PGA Tour starts: 7
- PGA Tour cuts made: 2
- Best PGA Tour finish: T13, 2024 Barracuda Championship
Daniel Hillier
Age: 28
Official World Golf Ranking: 79th
Hillier spent much of the fall right on the bubble of the top 10, but a late surge assured a spot on the PGA Tour. Hillier finished runner-up at the DP World India Championship, one of three runners-up this season and added a top-15 finish at the Korea Championship to jump from 10th to fourth, ultimately settling at fifth. Hillier earned his first DP World Tour win at the New Zealand Open earlier this spring.
- DP World Tour wins: 1
- Career PGA Tour starts: 11
- PGA Tour cuts made: 4
- Best PGA Tour finish: T19, 2024 Open Championship
Jacob Skov Olesen
Age: 27
Official World Golf Ranking: 87th
The Dane has reached the PGA Tour without winning an event on any Tour recognized by the OWGR, a feat possible only through admirable consistency.
Jacob Skov Olesen sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Corales Puntacana
Skov Olesen compiled nine top 20s over the last four months of the year, including a runner-up at the British Masters, a solo fourth at the Spanish Open and two other top 10s.
Skov Olesen was a late bloomer. He didn’t turn pro until he was 25, the same age he won the British Amateur Championship. In his debut DP World Tour season in 2025, he reached the DP World Tour Championship and shared the first-round lead at The Open.
- DP World Tour wins: 0
- Career PGA Tour starts: 6
- PGA Tour cuts made: 5
- Best PGA Tour finish: T4, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Andy Sullivan
Age: 39
Official World Golf Ranking: 121st
A member of the 2016 European Ryder Cup team, Sullivan enjoyed a resurgent season that will land him full status on the PGA Tour for the first time.
The Englishman has four career DP World Tour wins, though he hasn’t won since 2020. His season was particularly boom-or-bust, with three top-three finishes, eight missed cuts and multiple withdrawals.
Sullivan has made nearly 400 starts on the DP World Tour and collected almost $16 million on the European circuit.
- DP World Tour wins: 4
- Career PGA Tour starts: 43
- PGA Tour cuts made: 27
- Best PGA Tour finish: T12, 2016 Open Championship
Bernd Wiesberger
Age: 41
Official World Golf Ranking: 128th
Wiesberger has never held full status stateside but should be a familiar name to many PGA Tour fans. The 41-year-old Austrian played 10 or more Tour events in three consecutive seasons (2014-17) and made more cuts than he missed in that span, including an impressive 2017 with four top-25 finishes.
Bernd Wiesberger drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open
Wiesberger is also a former Ryder Cupper. He was on the losing European side at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. The nine-time DP World Tour winner is the oldest player to earn his Tour card via the pathway.
- DP World Tour wins: 9
- Career PGA Tour starts: 74
- PGA Tour cuts made: 46
- Best PGA Tour finish: T4, 2020 The RSM Classic
Oliver Lindell
Age: 28
Official World Golf Ranking: 104th
The Finnish golf product joins Sami Valimaki as the only two countrymen on Tour, a notable accomplishment for the northern European country.
As expected, Lindell was a top junior in Finland and cut his teeth in the Nordic Golf League before gradually climbing the ranks to reach the DP World Tour. After a steady rookie campaign in 2025, Lindell had two runners-up this season, which vaulted him up the standings. The 28-year-old missed only one cut this year.
- DP World Tour wins: 0
- Career PGA Tour starts: 2
- PGA Tour cuts made: 2
- Best PGA Tour finish: T28, 2025 Open Championship
Joe Dean
Age: 32
Official World Golf Ranking: 124th
Dean has walked an unlikely path in pro golf. Somehow, it has led him to the PGA Tour.
The 32-year-old Englishman ranked No. 2930 in the OWGR two years ago and worked part-time as a supermarket delivery driver. His life changed when he finished runner-up at a DP World Tour event in Kenya.
Then Dean won for the first time earlier this year at the British Masters. That led to an entirely new possibility: a chance at a PGA Tour card. Dean added two other top-fives, one at the KLM Open and another at the Spanish Open, which solidified the unprecedented rise to the Tour.
- DP World Tour wins: 1
- Career PGA Tour starts: 4
- PGA Tour cuts made: 2
- Best PGA Tour finish: T25, 2024 The Open Championship