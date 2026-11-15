Meet the 10 players who earned 2027 PGA Tour cards through Race to Dubai

Hillier spent much of the fall right on the bubble of the top 10, but a late surge assured a spot on the PGA Tour. Hillier finished runner-up at the DP World India Championship, one of three runners-up this season and added a top-15 finish at the Korea Championship to jump from 10th to fourth, ultimately settling at fifth. Hillier earned his first DP World Tour win at the New Zealand Open earlier this spring.