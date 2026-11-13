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R2
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

T1

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
14*

-12

T1

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
14*

T1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
11

-12

T1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
11

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T5

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T5

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-10
Thru
17

-10

T5

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-10
Thru
17

T7

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T7

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T7

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T7

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T7

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T7

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T7

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T7

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T11

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T11

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T11

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T11

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T11

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-8
Thru
17*

-8

T11

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-8
Thru
17*

T11

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-8
Thru
16*

-8

T11

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-8
Thru
16*

T11

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-8
Thru
15

-8

T11

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-8
Thru
15
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4H AGO

Get to know Miles Russell: 72 questions with the world's top junior

4 Min Read

Latest

World No. 1 junior Miles Russell answers 72 questions in Austin

World No. 1 junior Miles Russell answers 72 questions in Austin

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Written by Taylor Ryan

How well do you know Miles Russell? You may know the 18-year-old phenom is committed to play golf at Florida State. Maybe you know he was the youngest player ever to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. Or that he’s ranked as the No. 1 junior in the country.

But we guarantee you’ll know more than just a few lines of his golfing resume. Ahead of his start at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Russell answered 72 questions about himself. Let’s dive in.

1. What is your name?

Miles Russell.

2. How old are you?

Eighteen.

3. Most listened-to artist on Spotify or Apple Music?

Zach Bryan.

4. Most-used emoji on your phone?

Probably the 😂 emoji.

5. The one app you use the most?

Phone calls. I talk to a lot of people.

6. Best golf shot you’ve ever hit in your life?

The 72nd hole of the Junior PGA Championship.

7. Favorite course you’ve ever played?

Pine Valley.

8. Best golf course you’ve played that most people haven’t heard of?

Seminole Legacy.

9. Dream pairing on Tour?

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler.

10. Favorite meal to eat before a round?

A good omelet.

11. Favorite meal to eat after a round?

For dinner, bolognese.

12. Favorite club in the bag?

Lob wedge.

13. Best swing on Tour?

Rory McIlroy.


Miles Russell, 15, becomes youngest to make cut on Korn Ferry Tour

Miles Russell, 15, becomes youngest to make cut on Korn Ferry Tour


14. Go-to airport snack?

Nerd Clusters.

15. Go-to coffee order?

None.

16. Favorite color?

Blue.

17. Favorite hole in golf?

Third hole at Wannamoisett.

18. How many holes-in-one do you have?

Nine.

19. Does a hole-in-one on a par-3 course count?

I don’t think so.

20. Most unique thing you keep in your golf bag?

Extra contacts.

21. Something in your golf bag you can’t live without?

Extra contacts.

22. Favorite ice cream flavor?

Chocolate Moose Tracks.

23. If you could trade lives with any athlete for a day, who would it be?

Michael Jordan.

24. What TV show did you most recently binge-watch?

"Lioness."

25. If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A good bolognese or a good pasta dish.

26. Do you have any pets?

I have a dog.

27. What would your walk-up song be?

"High, High Hopes."

28. One thing you could talk about for hours?

Probably something in the golf world.

29. If you weren’t a golfer, what would your dream job be?

NFL kicker.

30. Most recent movie you’ve seen in the theater?

"The Housemaid."

31. A course you want to play that you haven’t yet?

Augusta National.

32. What is the PGA Tour event you most want to win?

The Players Championship.


Scottie Scheffler walk-and-talk with 2023 Junior PLAYERS Champion

Scottie Scheffler walk-and-talk with 2023 Junior PLAYERS Champion


33. If you could win any sporting event other than a golf tournament, what would it be?

The World Cup.

34. Best golf advice you’ve ever received?

Read it, roll it, hole it.

35. If you could have dinner with any one person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Elon Musk.

36. Coke or Pepsi?

Coke.

37. Favorite Instagram follow?

PGA Tour.

38. Favorite vacation destination?

Amalfi Coast, Italy.

39. What song do you have on repeat right now?

"The Days."

40. Favorite type of grass to play on?

Good Bermuda.

41. Last book you read?

My yardage book.

42. First concert you went to?

The Rolling Stones.

43. Last concert you went to?

Jack Johnson.

44. Go-to Chipotle order?

Double rice, double chicken, guac. Simple.

45. Favorite animal?

Dog.

46. Window or aisle seat?

Window.

47. Any hidden talents?

Pizza chef.

48. The beach or the mountains?

Beach.

49. Best golf-themed movie?

"Happy Gilmore."

50. Par 3, 4 or 5?

Par 5.

51. Favorite golf tournament to watch as a fan?

The Masters.


Teen Miles Russell mic’d up at Presidents Cup

Teen Miles Russell mic’d up at Presidents Cup


52. Best round this year?

Round at home. I shot 59.

53. Big letter hats – in or out?

Out.

54. Upside-down word hats – in or out?

Out.

55. Hoodie or crewneck?

I like both.

56. Would you rather travel to the past or to the future?

Probably to the future.

57. What is your phone wallpaper right now?

13th hole at Ocean Forest.

58. Favorite golf course architect?

A.W. Tillinghast.

59. Favorite sports team?

Jacksonville Jaguars.

60. One golf rule you would change?

You get relief out of a divot.

61. Morning or afternoon tee time?

Either.

62. Favorite holiday?

Christmas.

63. Are you tired of answering questions yet?

No.

64. Favorite fast food restaurant?

Chick-fil-A.

65. Favorite thing to do on a day off?

Go fishing.

66. Do aliens exist?

Possibly.

67. Who is your hero?

My family.

68. Go-to karaoke song?

"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue."

69. Something you wish you could do that you can’t?

Fly.

70. First golf tournament you ever won?

U.S. Kids Local Tour.

71. If you had to be stuck on a desert island with one Tour player, who would you pick and why?

Brian Harman. I’ve heard he’s a hunter, so he can keep us alive.

72. Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your 10-year-old self?

Just keep having fun and nothing is as important as it seems in the moment.

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R2
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

T1

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
14*

-12

T1

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
14*

T1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
11

-12

T1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
11

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T5

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*
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