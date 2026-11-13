Get to know Miles Russell: 72 questions with the world's top junior
4 Min Read
World No. 1 junior Miles Russell answers 72 questions in Austin
Players in Article
Players in This Article
How well do you know Miles Russell? You may know the 18-year-old phenom is committed to play golf at Florida State. Maybe you know he was the youngest player ever to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. Or that he’s ranked as the No. 1 junior in the country.
But we guarantee you’ll know more than just a few lines of his golfing resume. Ahead of his start at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Russell answered 72 questions about himself. Let’s dive in.
1. What is your name?
Miles Russell.
2. How old are you?
Eighteen.
3. Most listened-to artist on Spotify or Apple Music?
Zach Bryan.
4. Most-used emoji on your phone?
Probably the 😂 emoji.
5. The one app you use the most?
Phone calls. I talk to a lot of people.
6. Best golf shot you’ve ever hit in your life?
The 72nd hole of the Junior PGA Championship.
7. Favorite course you’ve ever played?
Pine Valley.
8. Best golf course you’ve played that most people haven’t heard of?
Seminole Legacy.
9. Dream pairing on Tour?
10. Favorite meal to eat before a round?
A good omelet.
11. Favorite meal to eat after a round?
For dinner, bolognese.
12. Favorite club in the bag?
Lob wedge.
13. Best swing on Tour?
Miles Russell, 15, becomes youngest to make cut on Korn Ferry Tour
14. Go-to airport snack?
Nerd Clusters.
15. Go-to coffee order?
None.
16. Favorite color?
Blue.
17. Favorite hole in golf?
Third hole at Wannamoisett.
18. How many holes-in-one do you have?
Nine.
19. Does a hole-in-one on a par-3 course count?
I don’t think so.
20. Most unique thing you keep in your golf bag?
Extra contacts.
21. Something in your golf bag you can’t live without?
Extra contacts.
22. Favorite ice cream flavor?
Chocolate Moose Tracks.
23. If you could trade lives with any athlete for a day, who would it be?
Michael Jordan.
24. What TV show did you most recently binge-watch?
"Lioness."
25. If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A good bolognese or a good pasta dish.
26. Do you have any pets?
I have a dog.
27. What would your walk-up song be?
"High, High Hopes."
28. One thing you could talk about for hours?
Probably something in the golf world.
29. If you weren’t a golfer, what would your dream job be?
NFL kicker.
30. Most recent movie you’ve seen in the theater?
"The Housemaid."
31. A course you want to play that you haven’t yet?
Augusta National.
32. What is the PGA Tour event you most want to win?
The Players Championship.
Scottie Scheffler walk-and-talk with 2023 Junior PLAYERS Champion
33. If you could win any sporting event other than a golf tournament, what would it be?
The World Cup.
34. Best golf advice you’ve ever received?
Read it, roll it, hole it.
35. If you could have dinner with any one person, dead or alive, who would it be?
Elon Musk.
36. Coke or Pepsi?
Coke.
37. Favorite Instagram follow?
PGA Tour.
38. Favorite vacation destination?
Amalfi Coast, Italy.
39. What song do you have on repeat right now?
"The Days."
40. Favorite type of grass to play on?
Good Bermuda.
41. Last book you read?
My yardage book.
42. First concert you went to?
The Rolling Stones.
43. Last concert you went to?
Jack Johnson.
44. Go-to Chipotle order?
Double rice, double chicken, guac. Simple.
45. Favorite animal?
Dog.
46. Window or aisle seat?
Window.
47. Any hidden talents?
Pizza chef.
48. The beach or the mountains?
Beach.
49. Best golf-themed movie?
"Happy Gilmore."
50. Par 3, 4 or 5?
Par 5.
51. Favorite golf tournament to watch as a fan?
The Masters.
Teen Miles Russell mic’d up at Presidents Cup
52. Best round this year?
Round at home. I shot 59.
53. Big letter hats – in or out?
Out.
54. Upside-down word hats – in or out?
Out.
55. Hoodie or crewneck?
I like both.
56. Would you rather travel to the past or to the future?
Probably to the future.
57. What is your phone wallpaper right now?
13th hole at Ocean Forest.
58. Favorite golf course architect?
A.W. Tillinghast.
59. Favorite sports team?
Jacksonville Jaguars.
60. One golf rule you would change?
You get relief out of a divot.
61. Morning or afternoon tee time?
Either.
62. Favorite holiday?
Christmas.
63. Are you tired of answering questions yet?
No.
64. Favorite fast food restaurant?
Chick-fil-A.
65. Favorite thing to do on a day off?
Go fishing.
66. Do aliens exist?
Possibly.
67. Who is your hero?
My family.
68. Go-to karaoke song?
"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue."
69. Something you wish you could do that you can’t?
Fly.
70. First golf tournament you ever won?
U.S. Kids Local Tour.
71. If you had to be stuck on a desert island with one Tour player, who would you pick and why?
Brian Harman. I’ve heard he’s a hunter, so he can keep us alive.
72. Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your 10-year-old self?
Just keep having fun and nothing is as important as it seems in the moment.