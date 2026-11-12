Dan Hicks, longtime voice of NBC Sports’ PGA Tour coverage, dies at 64

“We are devastated by the sudden loss of Dan Hicks. For more than 25 years leading NBC golf coverage, Dan’s voice filled our living rooms with his steady narration of countless golf broadcasts, calling some of the game’s biggest moments,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “The sound of his voice is woven into our memories of the game, and the warmth he brought to the broadcast was matched only by the kindness he showed those around him. Our hearts are with Dan's family, his wife Hannah, and friends, and with our family at NBC Sports. On behalf of everyone at the PGA Tour, we share their sorrow as we mourn someone who meant so much to this game."