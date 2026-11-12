Dan Hicks, longtime voice of NBC Sports’ PGA Tour coverage, dies at 64
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Across three decades, Dan Hicks provided the soundtrack to some of golf’s most memorable moments. From Tiger Woods’ historic victories to the drama of The Players Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs, his familiar voice became synonymous with Sunday afternoons on the PGA Tour.
Hicks, the longtime lead golf play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports, died Nov. 11 at age 64.
"Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness," Hannah Storm, Hicks' wife, said in a statement on Instagram. "He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable."
A fixture in golf broadcasting since joining NBC in 1992, Hicks assumed the network’s lead play-by-play role in 2000, beginning a run that would span more than a quarter-century. His steady delivery, unmistakable enthusiasm and ability to capture the significance of a moment made him one of the game’s most recognizable voices.
“We are devastated by the sudden loss of Dan Hicks. For more than 25 years leading NBC golf coverage, Dan’s voice filled our living rooms with his steady narration of countless golf broadcasts, calling some of the game’s biggest moments,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “The sound of his voice is woven into our memories of the game, and the warmth he brought to the broadcast was matched only by the kindness he showed those around him. Our hearts are with Dan's family, his wife Hannah, and friends, and with our family at NBC Sports. On behalf of everyone at the PGA Tour, we share their sorrow as we mourn someone who meant so much to this game."
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp is interviewed by NBC Sports anchor Dan Hicks during the third round of the 2026 The Players Championship. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour via Getty Images)
For nearly two decades, Hicks worked alongside two-time major champion Johnny Miller, forming one of golf television’s defining broadcast partnerships. While Miller became known for his candid analysis, Hicks provided a measured counterbalance, guiding viewers through the tension and unpredictability of the final round.
Together, they narrated an era defined by Woods’ dominance and the emergence of a new generation of PGA Tour stars.
Among Hicks’ most memorable assignments was Woods’ victory at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in a 19-hole Monday playoff while competing with significant leg injuries. The championship became one of golf’s defining moments, with Hicks helping bring its drama to millions watching at home.
His connection to The Players Championship was particularly enduring. Hicks anchored NBC’s weekend coverage at TPC Sawgrass for three decades, becoming a familiar presence as the PGA Tour's flagship event unfolded each spring.
Dan Hicks interviews Rory McIlroy after winning a playoff over J.J. Spaun at the 2025 The Players Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
He was also behind the microphone for the evolution of the FedExCup, calling the season-ending Tour Championship and helping chronicle the race for the PGA Tour's season-long title.
Beyond the Tour, Hicks covered the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, bringing the same composed approach to golf’s biggest international stages.
A native of Tucson, Arizona, Hicks graduated from the University of Arizona and began his broadcasting career in local radio and television before joining CNN in 1989. He moved to NBC Sports three years later, establishing a career that extended well beyond golf.
His assignments included Olympic swimming, alpine skiing and Notre Dame football. Yet golf remained a particular passion for Hicks, himself an accomplished recreational player.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stands with Dan Hicks and Tiger Woods after the final round of the 2018 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Stan Badz/PGA Tour via Getty Images)
That affection for the game was evident in his broadcasts. Hicks understood when a moment demanded excitement, when it required perspective and, perhaps most importantly, when the pictures and sounds of the course could tell the story themselves.
Across generations of players, tournaments and unforgettable finishes, his voice remained a constant presence in the game.
Hicks is survived by his wife, sports broadcaster Hannah Storm, and their three daughters.