PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
2D AGO

Shane Lowry creates four-shot edge after Round 3 of Amgen Irish Open, Rory McIlroy struggles

3 Min Read

Latest

Shane Lowry sinks 17-foot putt for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Shane Lowry sinks 17-foot putt for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Associated Press

DOONBEG, Ireland (AP) — Shane Lowry thrilled his home crowd Saturday at the Amgen Irish Open, which included a visit by President Donald Trump, by one-putting every green on the back nine for a 5-under 65 and a four-shot lead going into the final round.

Lowry lost his three-shot advantage at the start when Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark finished the front nine eagle-birdie to go out in 31 and share the lead. And then the Irishman couldn't miss.

It started with a 5-foot birdie putt on the 10th and a 10-foot par save on the 11th. Lowry made every putt on the back — three for birdies, six for pars — finishing with a superb pitch from left of the 18th green to 4 feet for one last par.

“I’m normally the one watching other people do it, so why not me sometimes?” Lowry said. “I’m seeing my lines well and starting the ball where I want and they’re going in. And hopefully that stays that way for another 24 hours.”

Lowry was at 16-under 194 at Trump International Ireland, the Doonbeg course Trump bought in 2014. Trump stopped by after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

Trump is the first U.S. president to attend a DP World Tour event. He now has been to golf events on three circuits this year, having already gone to tournaments played on courses he owns in Florida (Doral for the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship) and in New Jersey (Bedminster for LIV Golf New York).

Skov Olesen didn't make another birdie after the ninth hole, closed with a bogey on the 18th and had to settle for 66 that left him four shots behind.

“I feel like I put up some good chances and took advantage of a lot of them,” Skov Olesen said of his front-nine 31. “And the back nine was just the complete opposite, I couldn’t take advantage of anything. And nothing really worked.”

First-round leader Joaquin Niemann shot 66 and was seven shots behind at 9 under.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy never had much of a chance to make up ground. He was aggressive at the start and it cost him, twice hitting tee shots out of play and making double bogey before he reached the seventh tee. He shot 74 and was 18 shots behind at 2 over.

“No momentum early,” McIlroy said. “And then it was a tough enough day. Obviously, the wind was up and stuff. Yeah, just couldn’t quite get it back after that.”

Another cool, windy day along the Atlantic Coast did little to dampen the cheering, particularly with 2019 The Open winner Lowry in the lead. Each putt he made, whether for par or birdie, added to the cheers and carried him along to prime position for another title at his national open.

Lowry was an amateur when he won the Irish Open in 2009.

“I had so much fun out there on the back nine,” Lowry said. “The crowds were incredible. They cheered me on the whole way home and hopefully will do the same tomorrow.”

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
22H AGO
Lowry runs away with record 11-stroke victory at Irish Open, McIlroy closes on positive note
Latest
Image for article.
4D AGO
Defending champion McIlroy off to rough start at Amgen Irish Open
Latest
Image for article.
3D AGO
Lowry posts course-record 62 to lead Irish Open by three strokes entering weekend
Latest
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW