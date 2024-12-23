Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 was a testament to his strength of mind

“I try to stay as present as possible,” Scheffler said earlier this year. “I think that was something I really learned from my college coach. At times, early in my college career, I would get distracted. I wouldn't be as focused as I needed to be. I was always putting in the time, but I don't think I was as focused as I needed to be at times practicing. I’d be distracted by whether it was school or social life or whatever it was. I'd be thinking about other things while I was doing what I needed to be focused on. And so, he was the one who kind of introduced me to the idea of compartmentalizing your life. And I look at that in terms of just being present where I am.”