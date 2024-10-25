When baseball, golf worlds collide: Meet Sam Byrd, who played in a World Series and won on TOUR

Mac McLendon, a former LSU All-American who won the first pro tournament he played, was one of those who went to see Ballard. McLendon’s game had gone south as he chased distance to keep up in the pro game. But then he went to see Ballard, who stuck a handkerchief under McLendon’s left armpit. McLendon quickly gained the distance he had been seeking, and his career started to turn around. He won the first of his four PGA TOUR titles at the 1974 National Team Championship (where he paired with Green).