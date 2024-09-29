Cohesive core leads U.S. to Presidents Cup victory

MONTREAL – Jim Furyk saw the signs well before his team arrived in Canada for the Presidents Cup. There were clues more than a month ago in Memphis, Tennessee, when his top players said they wanted to arrive at the Presidents Cup earlier than any U.S. Team ever had. He saw more examples on Friday night, after the United States’ worst session in this event’s history, and again when the team walked on the bus before sunrise the next morning. And, most importantly, he saw that leadership when he threw his top players into stressful situations, when they needed to summon their best to keep the International Team at bay.