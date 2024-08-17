Five players with a lot at stake Sunday at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Zalatoris is enjoying a good week in his return to Memphis. He is T6 entering the final round and projected to leap from 49th to 34th in the FedExCup. Zalatoris had to rely on a sponsor exemption into The Genesis Invitational this year, where he finished second. Now he’s one day away from locking up his spots in next year’s Signature Events. Considering the plethora of points available atop the leaderboard, another good round also could lock up his East Lake spot. That would provide a happy ending to a difficult season.