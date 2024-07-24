A focus on sustainability at Genesis Scottish Open

In 2022, VisitScotland became a strategic partner with the GEO Foundation, the first nation to do so, to connect with and support the advancement of its non-profit mission to help accelerate sustainability in and through golf. Since then, they have established a connection and alignment between VisitScotland’s responsible tourism goals, and the sustainability activities being carried out through this year’s leading golf tournaments in Scotland including the Genesis Scottish Open.

In partnership with the DP World Tour and their Golf for Good initiative, those activations were highlighted in a variety of ways across the site at The Renaissance Club. Golf for Good is the DP World Tour’s commitment to being environmentally and socially sustainable, ensuring we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit. Its key projects are the Green Drive sustainability program, operating the G4D (golf for the disabled) Tour, and running the Golf Futures program which encourages a new generation to work in golf.