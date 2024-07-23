ISCO Championship heads to Hurstbourne Country Club
4 Min Read
PGA TOUR golf returns to the Bluegrass State, this time making its home in Louisville
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday that the ISCO Championship has a new home. Beginning in 2025, the TOUR’s annual stop in Kentucky will be played at the prestigious Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. This exciting move marks a new chapter in the history of the ISCO Championship, setting the stage for an unparalleled golf experience in the heart of the Bluegrass State.
“The ISCO Championship shines a global spotlight on Kentucky's unique golf landscape, highlighted by world-class courses, significant junior and collegiate programs and a deep-rooted love for the game,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “By bringing the tournament to Hurstbourne Country Club, we are showcasing yet another premier Kentucky golf venue on the world stage.”
Located approximately 11 miles east of downtown Louisville, Hurstbourne Country Club’s Championship Course is one of Kentucky’s finest, having been ranked among the five best courses in Kentucky by Golf Digest since 2011.
The ISCO Championship debuted on the PGA TOUR in 2015 and has been played at Keene Trace Golf Club since 2018. The tournament’s move to Louisville will mark the first time a non-major event on the PGA TOUR has been staged in Louisville since the Kentucky Derby Open was held at Seneca Golf Course in the late 1950s. Gary Player captured the title in 1958 for his first career victory on the PGA TOUR. As part of the Strategic Alliance between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, the ISCO Championship features a field of 156 players including 50 players from the DP World Tour with the winner receiving benefits on each Tour.
ISCO’s entitlement of the ISCO Championship is a continuation of its long-standing support for Kentucky golf. Jimmy Kirchdorfer, the CEO and founder of ISCO Industries, is a passionate golfer who actively supports the sport at nearly every level. Through sponsorships, donations and active participation, ISCO Industries has become a key player in promoting and enhancing the golf landscape in Kentucky. Their commitment will usher in a new age of professional golf in their home state of Kentucky.
“The ISCO Championship is a celebration of Kentucky’s culture, a boost to the local economy, a unique entertainment experience, and a driver of positive community impact,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This event underscores Kentucky’s growing influence in the world of golf, providing opportunities for the entire Kentucky community to have a shared purpose and be a part of the action.”
Known for bourbon, basketball and horse racing, Kentucky is also emerging as a significant hub for professional golf. The state's scenic courses and unique experiences offer a blend of sports and local culture that attracts golf enthusiasts and casual fans from around the world. The ISCO Championship promises to deliver Bluegrass hospitality at its finest.
“Kentucky’s natural beauty provides the perfect backdrop for elite professional golf,” said Tournament Director T.R. Hollis. “The picturesque landscapes and local attractions add to its unique charm, making the ISCO Championship a must-visit event. The stunning scenery at Hurstbourne Country Club will enhance the tournament experience for players and spectators alike.”
ISCO Industries, the ISCO Championship and the PGA TOUR are deeply committed to investing in Kentucky. ISCO is proud to recruit local professionals, sponsor elite Kentucky golfers and offer exemptions to Kentucky professionals who use the opportunity to compete at the ISCO Championship as a launchpad for their professional careers.
“Attending the ISCO Championship is not just about seeing world-class professional golf; it is a must-attend event for the overall experience it offers,” said ISCO Industries Chairman & CEO Jimmy Kirchdorfer. “It's an electric and energizing atmosphere where world-class golfers showcase their skills amidst a breathtaking course. The event buzzes with excitement as fans soak in every putt and drive, creating a fun and immersive experience that transcends the sport. ISCO Industries is honored to sponsor a PGA TOUR event, and we look forward to welcoming golf fans from around the world to the 2025 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club.”
The tournament carries a purse of $4 million and awards 300 FedExCup points to the champion. England’s Harry Hall won the 2024 edition of the ISCO Championship, chipping in for birdie on the third playoff hole to secure his first PGA TOUR victory.