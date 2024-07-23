ISCO Championship heads to Hurstbourne Country Club

The ISCO Championship debuted on the PGA TOUR in 2015 and has been played at Keene Trace Golf Club since 2018. The tournament’s move to Louisville will mark the first time a non-major event on the PGA TOUR has been staged in Louisville since the Kentucky Derby Open was held at Seneca Golf Course in the late 1950s. Gary Player captured the title in 1958 for his first career victory on the PGA TOUR. As part of the Strategic Alliance between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, the ISCO Championship features a field of 156 players including 50 players from the DP World Tour with the winner receiving benefits on each Tour.