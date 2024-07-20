See tee times for final round of The British Open Championship

Using the “first in, last out” rule, South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence will play alongside Horschel in Sunday’s final pairing (2:25 p.m. local). Lawrence was the earliest finisher of the six players at 3-under 210, after carding a third-round, 6-under 65 that matched the week’s low score thus far. Horschel, 37, is an eight-time PGA TOUR winner but has struggled in majors throughout his career, with just three top-20 finishes in 42 career major starts, but the Floridian has shown grit and guile this week. Lawrence, 27, is a four-time DP World Tour winner who shared 28th place into Saturday but surged up the board with a front-nine, 6-under 30 and remained steady on the more difficult inward nine.