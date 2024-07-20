See tee times for final round of The British Open Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Final-round tee times have been announced for The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, where the weather flipped midday Saturday and consequently flipped the leaderboard on its head.
Billy Horschel carded a third-round, 2-under 69 in the thick of afternoon rains on the Scottish coast to assume the 54-hole lead at 4-under 209, one stroke ahead of six players.
Using the “first in, last out” rule, South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence will play alongside Horschel in Sunday’s final pairing (2:25 p.m. local). Lawrence was the earliest finisher of the six players at 3-under 210, after carding a third-round, 6-under 65 that matched the week’s low score thus far. Horschel, 37, is an eight-time PGA TOUR winner but has struggled in majors throughout his career, with just three top-20 finishes in 42 career major starts, but the Floridian has shown grit and guile this week. Lawrence, 27, is a four-time DP World Tour winner who shared 28th place into Saturday but surged up the board with a front-nine, 6-under 30 and remained steady on the more difficult inward nine.
Sam Burns and Russell Henley will comprise Sunday’s penultimate pairing (2:15 p.m.) Burns matched Lawrence (65) for Saturday’s low round, while Henley came in at 5-under 66. Both players are seasoned TOUR veterans and multiple winners, firmly in the conversation to represent the U.S. Team at this fall’s Presidents Cup, and could dramatically bolster their place in the game with a claret jug.
Sunday’s final two pairings are comprised of players chasing their first major title, but the third-to-last pairing consists of two major champions in Xander Schauffele (this year’s PGA Championship) and Justin Rose (2013 U.S. Open), both of whom are past Olympic gold medalists. Rose won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Schauffele took gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (played in 2021). They’ll aim to lean on their experience as they each begin Sunday one shot back of Horschel.
Englishman Dan Brown, who like Rose qualified for The 152nd Open via 36-hole Final Qualifying, will play in the fourth-to-last pairing alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Brown led into the final hole Saturday and would have played in the final pairing with a bogey or better at the par-4 18th, but he found two bunkers en route to a double-bogey 6; he’s 3 under into Sunday, one shot off the pace. Scheffler (2-under 211) is a six-time TOUR winner this season, having become the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to win six TOUR titles before July. Palmer won his seventh that year at Royal Troon; Scheffler looks to follow suit.
Shane Lowry, who led by two strokes after 36 holes but stumbled to a third-round 77, will play in the fifth-to-last pairing alongside Adam Scott, who shot 5-under 66 in more benign conditions earlier Saturday. Lowry holds solo ninth at 1 under; Scott shares 10th place at even-par alongside Justin Thomas and Matthew Jordan.
Here’s a look at all final-round tee times for The 152nd Open:
- 2:35 a.m.: Darren Fichardt, Andy Ogletree
- 2:45 a.m.: Luis Masaveu (a), Younghan Song
- 2:55 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Tom McKibbin
- 3:05 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Hideki Matsuyama
- 3:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler
- 3:25 a.m.: Tommy Morrison (a), Corey Conners
- 3:35 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Marcel Siem
- 3:45 a.m.: Jeung-Hun Wang, Matthieu Pavon
- 4:00 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Jorge CAMPILLO
- 4:10 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Richard Mansell
- 4:20 a.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Kurt Kitayama
- 4:30 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Jordan Spieth
- 4:40 a.m.: Jacob Skov Olesen (a), Alex Cejka
- 4:50 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Robert MacIntyre
- 5:00 a.m.: Harris English, Guido Migliozzi
- 5:10 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes
- 5:25 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Adrian Meronk
- 5:35 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
- 5:45 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Si Woo Kim
- 5:55 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Abraham Ancer
- 6:05 a.m.: Max Homa, Jason Day
- 6:15 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Eric Cole
- 6:25 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
- 6:35 a.m.: Joe Dean, Ewen Ferguson
- 6:50 a.m.: Dean Burmester, Patrick Cantlay
- 7:00 a.m.: Gary Woodland, MK Kim
- 7:10 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Brendon Todd
- 7:20 a.m.: Calum Scott (a), Matteo Manassero
- 7:30 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa
- 7:40 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Alex Noren
- 7:50 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Chris Kirk
- 8:00 a.m.: Sean Crocker, John Catlin
- 8:15 a.m.: Daniel Hillier, Shubhankar Sharma
- 8:25 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im
- 8:35 a.m.: Matthew Jordan, Justin Thomas
- 8:45 a.m.: Adam Scott, Shane Lowry
- 8:55 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Brown
- 9:05 a.m.: Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele
- 9:15 a.m.: Russell Henley, Sam Burns
- 9:25 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Billy Horchel