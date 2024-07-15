Berlin designer MOCingbird looks to create first official Lego golf-themed set

“I’ve always been interested in sports in general, but I had not been following golf regularly before I started my research for Brickdale Golf & Country Club,” the Berlin-based MOCingbird said via email (the designer did not want to reveal his or her identity). “Of course, I was aware of the sport’s basics and I also knew the PGA TOUR and some of the players, but to get every aspect of the model right, I really had to dive into the world of golf now to learn as much as I could as fast as possible.