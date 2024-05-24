Korea’s S.H. Kim rolls on with good times at Charles Schwab Challenge
3 Min Read
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang @PGATOUR
May has been a month to remember for S.H. Kim but the Korean is keen to let the good times roll on at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The 25-year-old, who is playing in his second season on the PGA TOUR, has extended his fun ride on the crest of a wave by firing a solid 4-under 66 in the first round at Colonial Country Club and finished tied for second place, one behind leader Charley Hoffman.
He hit a brilliant eagle, three birdies and a lone bogey to position himself for a potential challenge for a maiden PGA TOUR victory. Compatriot Tom Kim carded an opening 69 which was matched by Chinese Taipei duo C.T. Pan and Kevin Yu.
Earlier this month, Kim posted a tied fourth finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for his season’s best result to date before coming in tied 63rd at the PGA Championship last weekend in what was his major debut. To sweeten the deal, he successfully qualified for next month’s U.S. Open, the year’s third major, after prevailing in a seven-man playoff for the final six tickets to Pinehurst. He shot 70-69 in the 36-hole qualifier.
“I’m glad to finish on the leaderboard today. It could have been a bogey-free round but I got one bogey. I wasn’t feeling 100% but it was great round overall,” said a delighted Kim, who is tied with the likes Open champion Brian Harman and Tony Finau.
Despite not seeing all 18 holes of the newly-refurbished Colonial as his pro-am round was canceled after seven holes due to poor weather, Kim put together an impressive card in calmer conditions during his morning session. Starting his day from the 10th tee, he rolled in a 21-footer for birdie on 13 and then set up an easy four-foot eagle following a superb fairway metal approach from 260 yards on the par-5 first hole. He knocked in a 15-footer on the second hole and then capped his day with a superb approach to three feet on his last hole.
“I was in the U.S. Open Monday qualifying earlier this week, so I didn’t get a chance to look at this golf course too much," said Kim. "I got to play seven holes only in the pro-am. Compared to last year, the course is firmer and it feels like the shapes of the holes are similar to last year. There is undulation on the greens but I think overall I had a great first round."
He is eager to maintain his solid run of form to improve on his current 94th ranking on the FedExCup points list and also challenge for a first TOUR title where his career best finish was a runner-up outing at the Fortinet Championship last year. An upcoming start at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst is also an enticing prospect after enjoying his first major taste at Valhalla Golf Club last week.
“I’m glad to get to play in the U.S. Open this year. I didn’t get a chance to do so last year, but this year, I’m happy to play in one more major. I hope to give it my best shot to see what I can do,” said Kim.