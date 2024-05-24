Korea’s S.H. Kim rolls on with good times at Charles Schwab Challenge

Despite not seeing all 18 holes of the newly-refurbished Colonial as his pro-am round was canceled after seven holes due to poor weather, Kim put together an impressive card in calmer conditions during his morning session. Starting his day from the 10th tee, he rolled in a 21-footer for birdie on 13 and then set up an easy four-foot eagle following a superb fairway metal approach from 260 yards on the par-5 first hole. He knocked in a 15-footer on the second hole and then capped his day with a superb approach to three feet on his last hole.