Scottie Scheffler commits to Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Zalatoris, 27, has excelled on golf’s biggest stages since his first full season on the PGA TOUR in 2020-21. During that time, he has recorded seven top-10 finishes over 11 major championship starts, including runner-up efforts at the 2021 Masters Tournament and PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open. A back injury suffered the week after earning his first PGA TOUR victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship forced Zalatoris to miss the final months of 2022 and then again in 2023 leading into the Masters Tournament. He returned to action last December at the Hero World Challenge with a 20th-place finish. Zalatoris is currently ranked No. 23 in FedExCup points and No. 32 in the world after a solid start to the 2024 season that has included three top-10 finishes, with a T2 at The Genesis Invitational among them. This year will mark the third start at the Memorial Tournament for the California native. Zalatoris earned his best finish at Muirfield Village Golf Club in 2022 during his last appearance when he tied for fifth place.