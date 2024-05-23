Scottie Scheffler commits to Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5 Min Read
U.S Open champion Wyndham Clark, six-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa, fan favorite Rickie Fowler and returning star Will Zalatoris strengthen world-class field
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
DUBLIN, Ohio – Officials of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday announced the entry of world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler to compete in the 49th edition of the Signature Event founded and hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.
Scheffler will be joined by reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, six-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa, fan favorite Rickie Fowler and returning star Will Zalatoris.
The Memorial will be played June 3-9 at world-renowned Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Scheffler, 27, has been a dominant force on the PGA TOUR over the past three seasons, recording 10 victories -- four wins in 2022, two in ’23 and four thus far in ‘24. Since joining the TOUR in 2019, he has amassed 53 top-10 finishes, including 39 inside the top-five. Scheffler is the reigning Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year, the first player to win the honor in back-to-back seasons since five-time Memorial winner Tiger Woods won the award in three straight years from 2005-07. Scheffler also received the Byron Nelson Award for recording the lowest scoring average on TOUR in 2022-23. At 68.63, Scheffler’s scoring average was the lowest on TOUR since Woods in 2009 (68.05). Scheffler is a two-time winner of the Masters Tournament (2022, 2024) and THE PLAYERS Championship (2023, 2024) and currently leads the PGA TOUR in nine statistical categories, including Scoring Average (68.72), Birdie Average (5.40), Strokes Gained: Total (2.813), Putting Average (1.665), and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.50).
The Texas native is No. 1 in FedExCup points and has not finished outside the top-20 this season, with 10 top-10s in 11 starts. Scheffler will make his fourth start at the Memorial Tournament with three top-25s here on his resume, his last two starts resulting in third-place finishes. His scoring average at the Memorial of 70.83 is tied for fourth best in tournament history and his earnings total $2,099,820.
Clark, 30, is coming off a career-best season on the PGA TOUR that included his first professional victory at The Wells Fargo Championship, his first major title at the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, eight top-10 finishes and his first Ryder Cup appearance. Clark ended his 2022-23 campaign in third place in FedExCup points, the same position he currently holds thanks to four top-10s this season through 12 starts, including his third PGA TOUR win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, back-to-back runner up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship and a third-place tie at the RBC Heritage. The Denver native is ranked No. 4 in the world and will make his fifth start at the Memorial. His best result at Muirfield Village Golf Club came last year with a T12 effort, securing Clark a 73.33 scoring average with $461,000 in earnings.
Homa, 33, has become a regular at the top of leaderboards on the PGA TOUR over the past five-plus years with 32 top-10 finishes since his 2018-19 season. He has recorded at least one victory each season over that same time span, with multi-win campaigns in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and his first Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup appearances respectively. Homa is ranked 10th in the world and No. 16 in FedExCup points on the strength of seven top-25 finishes over 12 starts this season, including three in the top 10 with his best finish in a major among them after a T3 effort at the Masters Tournament. The California native will make his fifth start at the Memorial where he has collected top-10 finishes in his last two appearances in 2021 and 2022, with his best outing at T5 in 2022. Homa’s Tournament scoring average sits at 71.29 with career earnings of $767,335.
Fowler, 35, is coming off one of his most successful seasons in his 15-year professional career. His eight top-10 finishes, which included his sixth PGA TOUR victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and a runner-up performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, led to more than $7.8 million in earnings and a No. 16 finish in the final FedExCup standings. The California native will make his 15th consecutive start at the Memorial, where he has collected seven top-25 finishes, including his fourth top-10 last year with a T9 effort. Fowler finished second at the Memorial in 2010, his first appearance, and T2 in 2017. His career earnings at Muirfield Village Golf Club rank 10th in tournament history at $2,711,489 and his scoring average is 71.38. The Oklahoma State Cowboys’ career highlights include THE PLAYERS Championship 2015 title, three U.S. Presidents Cup team appearances (2015, 2017, 2019) and five U.S. Ryder Cup team appearances (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023).
Zalatoris, 27, has excelled on golf’s biggest stages since his first full season on the PGA TOUR in 2020-21. During that time, he has recorded seven top-10 finishes over 11 major championship starts, including runner-up efforts at the 2021 Masters Tournament and PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open. A back injury suffered the week after earning his first PGA TOUR victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship forced Zalatoris to miss the final months of 2022 and then again in 2023 leading into the Masters Tournament. He returned to action last December at the Hero World Challenge with a 20th-place finish. Zalatoris is currently ranked No. 23 in FedExCup points and No. 32 in the world after a solid start to the 2024 season that has included three top-10 finishes, with a T2 at The Genesis Invitational among them. This year will mark the third start at the Memorial Tournament for the California native. Zalatoris earned his best finish at Muirfield Village Golf Club in 2022 during his last appearance when he tied for fifth place.