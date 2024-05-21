TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will host 2025 RBC Canadian Open

“This is a momentous occasion for Osprey Valley and represents a major step in our ongoing transformation as a facility, along with the culmination of many years of hard work, planning and preparation by our team,” said Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk. “We have long envisioned that Osprey Valley would become one of Canada’s greatest golf destinations, and becoming the host venue for our country’s national championship is a tremendous component of that vision becoming a reality.”