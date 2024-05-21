TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will host 2025 RBC Canadian Open
3 Min Read
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will host its first RBC Canadian Open in 2025. (Courtesy of TPC Toronto)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will host the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, it was announced Tuesday by Golf Canada and the PGA TOUR.
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North course, located in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, will become the 38th golf course in the event’s 121-year history (and only the eighth since 1977) to host Canada’s national open. TPC Toronto’s North course, recently renovated, plays to 7,445 yards.
“This is a special and deserving moment for TPC Toronto in stepping onto the global golf stage in hosting the 114th playing of our national open championship,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum.
In 2023, the Doug Carrick-designed North course, located 40 minutes from Toronto Pearson International Airport, underwent a major golf course renovation under the guidance of renowned architect Ian Andrew with consultation from the PGA TOUR for the venue to host large-scale, global championship level competition.
Renovations to the publicly accessible North course— ranked 21st among Canadian public courses by SCOREGolf prior to renovation —were focused on transforming the layout into a national open-worthy venue, enhancing the course’s dramatic green complexes and positioning bunkers and other hazards strategically to challenge elite players.
The North course will play to its new championship par of 70 for the RBC Canadian Open, with Nos. 8 and 13 converted to par 4s. The 585-yard par-5 18th hole, which saw a new tee deck, a signature tree and short grass runoff area in front of the green introduced as part of the renovation, will play as a dramatic risk-reward final hole.
Collaboration over the past six years with the TPC Network has allowed TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley to gain immersive experience and key understandings from other PGA TOUR venues about custom-tailoring its world-class golf course and facilities for top-level championship competition.
The announcement to host the 2025 edition of Canada’s national open represents a culmination of a longtime dream by the Humeniuk family to build an outstanding golf destination at Osprey Valley that could host such an event.
“This is a momentous occasion for Osprey Valley and represents a major step in our ongoing transformation as a facility, along with the culmination of many years of hard work, planning and preparation by our team,” said Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk. “We have long envisioned that Osprey Valley would become one of Canada’s greatest golf destinations, and becoming the host venue for our country’s national championship is a tremendous component of that vision becoming a reality.”
TPC Toronto has hosted high-level professional golf for several years including U.S. Open and RBC Canadian Open qualifiers. Later this season, TPC Toronto will host the 2024 ORORO PGA Women’s Championship of Canada on its Heathlands course, while the North course will host PGA TOUR Americas’ season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship, part of a tradition of hosting PGA TOUR-sanctioned events since 2018 —experiences that that have provided TPC Toronto’s management, turf and hospitality teams with relevant experiences to deliver a premium championship event experience.
In 2022, Osprey Valley and Golf Canada announced a major partnership and bold vision to build a new Home for Canadian Golf on the property of TPC Toronto as Osprey Valley, including Golf Canada’s national headquarters, the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame, national headquarters for First Tee – Canada and a 30,000-sq. ft. community accessible 18-hole putting course, expected to be completed in 2025.
“The Town of Caledon is delighted TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley … will host the RBC Canadian Open in 2025,” said Town of Caledon Mayor Annette Groves. “Caledon is the perfect setting for this national tournament that brings many visitors to Caledon. We are excited people will experience our town’s beautiful landscapes, local businesses and venues.”
This year’s RBC Canadian Open will be played May 30-June 2 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ancaster, Ontario, Canada.