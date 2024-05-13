Jimmy Dunne resigns from PGA TOUR Policy Board

"On behalf of the TOUR, I’d like to thank Jimmy for his steadfast service to this organization since he joined the Board in January 2023, not to mention his countless contributions to the game of golf that span decades. Since his arrival on the Policy Board, we have made remarkable progress in setting the PGA TOUR up for decades of future success, including ending costly and destructive litigation with the PIF, establishing PGA TOUR Enterprises as a growth vehicle to enable and support our ambitions, the arrival of SSG as an outside investor and partner, and the creation of the Player Equity Program.



"With these foundational elements in place and – more specifically – with an active, focused and engaged Transaction Subcommittee, we continue to make meaningful progress behind the scenes in our negotiations toward a potential agreement with the PIF. Our goal remains to deliver the best possible outcome for the PGA TOUR, our players, partners, tournaments and fans."