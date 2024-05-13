Another top-10 finish gives Byeong Hun An spring in his step ahead of PGA Championship

His solo third is off the back of a T4 outing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last weekend, which extended an exciting run of form for An. He had lost his PGA TOUR card in 2021 before rebuilding his game under coach Sean Foley. While he is still seeking a first PGA TOUR win, his terrific form has seen him rise to sixth place in the FedExCup standings to solidify his bid to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs Finale, the TOUR Championship – which is exclusive to the top-30 – for the first time in his career.