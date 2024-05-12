Max Homa holes out twice Sunday at Wells Fargo Championship

Add Sunday’s heroics to Homa’s vast memory bank at Quail Hollow. After missing the fairway left on the par-4 first, Homa struck a long iron with the ball slightly below his feet and quickly asked for it to land softly. It landed on the green’s front portion and released toward the back-middle hole location, striking the flagstick directly and going in (the ball would have likely rolled several feet past the hole if it missed). Then on from the front greenside bunker on No. 16, his splash shot landed on the front of the green and released some 30 feet before hitting the flagstick with perfect pace and dropping.