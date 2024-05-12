Max Homa holes out twice Sunday at Wells Fargo Championship
Adds to vast reservoir of memories at Quail Hollow Club
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Max Homa didn’t win the Wells Fargo Championship, but he added another chapter to his rich history at Quail Hollow Club on Sunday.
Homa holed out twice in the final round of the season’s sixth Signature Event, posting a final-round 69 for a top-10 finish at 4-under 280. Homa began the day with a hole-out eagle from 213 yards at the par-4 first hole – from the left rough, no less – and he added an 81-foot bunker hole-out for birdie from at the par-4 16th.
Max Homa's 213-yard approach from rough goes in for eagle at Wells Fargo
Homa didn’t seriously contend for the title, but his solid form should lend itself to confidence into next week’s PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, where he’ll chase his first major championship title (after recording his career-best major finish, T3, at last month’s Masters).
Hardware hasn’t been in short supply for Homa at Quail Hollow, where he earned his first TOUR title in 2019 – a significant touchpoint on his ascent from on-and-off TOUR pro to a place in the game’s elite. He also went 4-0 at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, playing an instrumental role in the U.S. Team’s comfortable victory.
Max Homa holes out from bunker for birdie at Wells Fargo
Add Sunday’s heroics to Homa’s vast memory bank at Quail Hollow. After missing the fairway left on the par-4 first, Homa struck a long iron with the ball slightly below his feet and quickly asked for it to land softly. It landed on the green’s front portion and released toward the back-middle hole location, striking the flagstick directly and going in (the ball would have likely rolled several feet past the hole if it missed). Then on from the front greenside bunker on No. 16, his splash shot landed on the front of the green and released some 30 feet before hitting the flagstick with perfect pace and dropping.
The crowd roared, a standard cacophony when it comes to Homa around these parts.