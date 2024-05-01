Amateur Kris Kim, 16, making TOUR debut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In 2023, Kim won the Boys’ Amateur Championship, the European Boys’ Individual Championship and the McGregor Trophy. He is the first amateur golfer to be sponsored by CJ Group, which sponsors numerous pro golfers, including Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, KH Lee and Byeong Hun An. Kim is the first European amateur to sign an NIL contract with Under Armour and the first British amateur to sign an NIL deal with TaylorMade. He went undefeated in the Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, claiming 3.5 points as Europe won the event for the first time since 2006.