Scottie Scheffler seeking RBC Heritage win with top players trying to close gap

Scheffler isn’t quite a party animal yet, but it’s a start. He didn’t have time to relish the victory even if he wanted to. It’s back to business. After decompressing with family and friends Monday and Tuesday, Scheffler was back bright and early, prepping for the RBC Heritage on Wednesday. He played the back nine of Harbour Town Golf Links and spent the afternoon working on his putting with coach Phil Kenyon. He admitted he’s “tired,” but don’t expect that to affect his game much this week in Hilton Head. He has no intention of mailing it in.