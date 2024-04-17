Max Homa didn’t win the Masters, but some free Chick-Fil-A was his consolation prize

“I handled my nerve really well,” Homa said Wednesday in his pre-tournament press conference at the RBC Heritage. “I dealt with a lot of expectations and didn't let that affect my golf game too much. I had never been in a position of being in contention going into a Sunday -- a Saturday, any of those days really. It was fun to wake up for a couple days and think, there's a pretty decent chance I might be wearing a green jacket on Sunday and to still excel and feel good about my golf.