PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Max Homa didn’t win the Masters, but some free Chick-Fil-A was his consolation prize

2 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Last week’s Masters represented Max Homa’s best chance to win his first major. Homa, who had just one top-10 in a major before last week, started the final round in third place, just two shots off Scottie Scheffler’s lead.

    Homa was part of a four-way tie for the lead after he birdied the eighth hole, and he continued to put pressure on Scheffler with a birdie at the 10th hole. Homa’s chances all but ended when his tee shot on the 12th hole ricocheted into the bushes behind the 12th green, resulting in a double-bogey. Homa shot 73 on that Sunday to finish third, seven shots behind Scheffler.

    “I handled my nerve really well,” Homa said Wednesday in his pre-tournament press conference at the RBC Heritage. “I dealt with a lot of expectations and didn't let that affect my golf game too much. I had never been in a position of being in contention going into a Sunday -- a Saturday, any of those days really. It was fun to wake up for a couple days and think, there's a pretty decent chance I might be wearing a green jacket on Sunday and to still excel and feel good about my golf.


    Max Homa on learning from major championships


    “What a memory. If I never play another golf tournament, it's pretty cool to have that seared into my brain.”

    Homa didn’t leave town with a green jacket, but he did have a consolation prize in the form of some free Chick-Fil-A. He stopped at the popular fast-food chain on his way out of town, and when a woman recognized Homa in the drive-thru line, she decided to pay for his food.

    “She said that her son is 3 or 4 and I'm his favorite golfer, so it was pretty cool,” Homa said Wednesday. “I don't know, those kinds of things I still pinch myself. … She paid for it, I rolled my window down, we chatted for a minute or so, and then I ate it.

    “It was kind. I just pinch myself at times with the kindness people have given me just because I play some golf. I feel very fortunate for that.”

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.