Sean Martin: Masters final round thoughts from Augusta National

The margins between success and failure will be incredibly small, and the difference between good and bad shots will be accentuated by Augusta National’s slopes and swales. The traditional hole locations on 13 and 16 offer an example. If you hit the right shot on those holes, your ball will funnel toward the hole. But if you don’t, you can be left with a difficult putt or chip. The leaderboard was in constant flux during Saturday’s final nine holes – Scheffler went from first to sixth and back to first in a matter of four holes – and we should see the same Sunday.