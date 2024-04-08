For successful performance coach Julie Elion, there’s nowhere to hide

That might sound brash if it didn’t come from the self-effacing Elion. Her ideal work attire would be an invisibility cloak, but that would be incompatible with the demands of building a business. CAPE is growing, and in an effort to keep up with demand, she recently vetted and hired three sports psychologists, Davis among them. He heard Elion on a podcast late last year and was struck by the similarities in the ways they thought about their jobs.