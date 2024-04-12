2024 Masters: Round 3 tee times
2 Min Read
Tee times are now available for the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Credit David Cannon/Getty)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Third-round tee times have been released for the Masters. Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau will play in Saturday’s final group at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Scottie Scheffler, who’s tied for the lead with Homa and DeChambeau, will tee off 10 minutes earlier alongside Nicolai Højgaard, the Dane who was the youngest player in last year’s Ryder Cup and closed 2023 by winning the DP World Tour Championship. Scheffler is seeking his second Masters win in the last three years. He recently won his second consecutive PLAYERS Championship.
Cameron Davis, a member of the 2022 International Presidents Cup Team, will tee off alongside Collin Morikawa in the third-to-last group. They’ll be preceded by Ludvig Åberg and Matthieu Pavon, the Frenchman who won this year’s Farmers Insurance Open.
Other notable groups include:
- Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (12:45 p.m. Eastern). The five-time Masters champion Woods has set the record with his 24th consecutive made cut at Augusta National, and he now seeks a climb up the leaderboard for a chance to match Jack Nicklaus' record six green jackets come Sunday. Woods trails the lead by seven strokes into Saturday.
- Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a) (12:15 p.m.) Ohio State's Shipley has secured low amateur honors as the only of five amateurs in the field to make the cut. He'll play alongside world No. 7 Cantlay, who is still seeking his first major title. Cantlay is eight off the lead, with Shipley nine back.
- Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (12:05 p.m.) Fresh off a victory at last week's Valero Texas Open that secured his first Masters berth, Bhatia kept the good times rolling with rounds of 72-75 to make the cut with three strokes to spare. He'll play alongside a popular Irishman in Lowry, also nine off the lead into the weekend.
- Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson (11:25 a.m.). Perhaps two of golf's most creative shotmakers and California natives, both enter the weekend at 4-over 146, trailing the lead by 10 strokes. Theegala finished ninth last year in his Masters debut; Mickelson is a three-time Masters champion.
- Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee (11:05 a.m.). The effervescent Lee has quickly become one of the game's more colorful characters, and he carded 74-74 to make the cut despite a broken finger that he suffered in a gym accident less than two weeks ago. Lee and Niemann both trail the lead by 10 into Saturday.
- Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas (10:55 a.m.). Many eyes will be on McIlroy early Saturday, which he'll begin 10 strokes back, as he seeks to make a heroic run toward his first green jacket, which would complete the career Grand Slam. He'll play alongside a popular Colombian in Villegas, who won last fall's Butterfield Bermuda Championship to earn his first Masters berth since 2015.
Here are the full tee times for Saturday's third round:
9:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
9:45 a.m.: Thorbjørn Oleson (Denmark), Russell Henley
9:55 a.m.: José María Olazábal, Luke List
10:05 a.m.: Tom Kim (South Korea), Jake Knapp
10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim (South Korea), Adam Scott (Australia)
10:25 a.m.: Jon Rahm (Spain), Grayson Murray
10:35 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau
10:45 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley
10:55 a.m.: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Camillo Villegas (Columbia)
11:05 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Min Woo Lee (Australia)
11:25 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson
11:35 a.m.: Adam Hadwin (Canada), Jason Day (Australia)
11:45 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh (Fiji)
11:55 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Will Zalatoris
12:05 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (Ireland)
12:15 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley*
12:25 p.m.: Corey Conners (Canada), Harris English
12:35 p.m.:Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore
12:45 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (England)
12:55 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole
1:15 p.m.: Sepp Straka (Austria), Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
1:25 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover
1:35 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed
1:45 p.m.: Byeong Hun An (South Korea), Cameron Smith (Australia)
1:55 p.m.: Danny Willett (England), Ryan Fox (Australia)
2:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (England)
2:15 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg (Sweden), Matthieu Pavon (France)
2:25 p.m.: Cam Davis (Australia), Collin Morikawa
2:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark)
2:45 p.m.: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau
* Denotes amateur