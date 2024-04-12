2024 Masters: Round 3 tee times

Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (12:45 p.m. Eastern). The five-time Masters champion Woods has set the record with his 24th consecutive made cut at Augusta National, and he now seeks a climb up the leaderboard for a chance to match Jack Nicklaus' record six green jackets come Sunday. Woods trails the lead by seven strokes into Saturday.

Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (a) (12:15 p.m.) Ohio State's Shipley has secured low amateur honors as the only of five amateurs in the field to make the cut. He'll play alongside world No. 7 Cantlay, who is still seeking his first major title. Cantlay is eight off the lead, with Shipley nine back.

Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (12:05 p.m.) Fresh off a victory at last week's Valero Texas Open that secured his first Masters berth, Bhatia kept the good times rolling with rounds of 72-75 to make the cut with three strokes to spare. He'll play alongside a popular Irishman in Lowry, also nine off the lead into the weekend.

Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson (11:25 a.m.). Perhaps two of golf's most creative shotmakers and California natives, both enter the weekend at 4-over 146, trailing the lead by 10 strokes. Theegala finished ninth last year in his Masters debut; Mickelson is a three-time Masters champion.

Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee (11:05 a.m.). The effervescent Lee has quickly become one of the game's more colorful characters, and he carded 74-74 to make the cut despite a broken finger that he suffered in a gym accident less than two weeks ago. Lee and Niemann both trail the lead by 10 into Saturday.